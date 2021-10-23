1937-2021
William Howard "Banner" Cook, 84, of Broadway, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Life Care Center in New Market, where he had been a resident for 7 days. Banner, as he was known by family and friends, was born in Kingsport, Tenn. on July 20, 1937, and was the son of the late Hazel Mamie (Huffman) Cook Light and Howard Dewey Cook.
He relocated to Lacey Springs, Va., while in grade school, when his father was transferred to Virginia working for Mason-Dixon. Banner was a professional truck driver all his life until retirement in October 1997. Early in his career, he drove for some of the local owner-operators, Boyd Estep, Sonny Bowers, and Millard Turner, and later in his life for Time DC Trucking and Carolina Freight Company. He was a long distance truck driver who logged over 3 million miles accident free, hauling everything from livestock to freight across eastern USA.
On Dec. 14, 1955, he was united in marriage to Anna Margaret Fulk Cook in Hagerstown, Md., and they celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2020 with family and friends at their daughter's in Stephens City. He was a member of the Cherry Grove United Methodist Church (UMC) at Singers Glen.
In addition to his wife, Banner is survived by 4 children, daughters, Crystal List (Paul) of Broadway, and Darcus Breneman (Aaron) of Stephens City, and sons, Eric Cook (Rhonda) of Bolivia, N.C., and Farrel Cook (Sharon) of Cross Junction, Va.; a brother, Hazen Dewey Cook of Bridgewater; 6 grandchildren, Heath Meehan, Justin Cook, Ariann Allen, Erica Cook, Seth Breneman and Noah Cook; 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Xie Shoemaker and Brownie Donovan.
At his request, he was cremated. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Broadway Fire Dept., P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815; or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.