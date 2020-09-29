William Howard ‘Bill’ Hawkins
William Howard “Bill” Hawkins, 79, a resident of Rockingham County, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.
Mr. Hawkins was born Sept. 3, 1941, in McGaheysville and was the son of the late Joseph and Pauline Hawkins Sr.
Bill was a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church and was employed by Cline Energy for many years. After retirement, he started farming full time. He loved to go hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
On Nov. 16, 1963, he married Carolyn Lee Whitmer, who survives. Also surviving are his son, William J. Hawkins and wife, Jeanne, of Rockingham County; grandchildren, Samantha Merica and husband, Derrick, of Elkton and William “Trevor” Hawkins of Rockingham County; great-grandsons, Bentley and Bryceton Merica of Elkton; siblings, Helen Breeden of McGaheysville, Ruby Styer of Ephrata, Pa., Joseph “Dick” Hawkins Jr. and wife, Evelyn, of Keezletown, Roy “Peanut” Hawkins and wife, Jane, of Elkton, and Jerry “Pete” Hawkins and companion, Carolyn Meadows, of McGaheysville, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, face coverings are required and social distancing encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
