William Howard “Bill” Nutty Jr., 73, husband of Elizabeth “Libby” Nutty of Blandford Street in Staunton, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va.
Mr. Nutty was born in Staunton on June 17, 1948, a son of the late William Howard Sr. and Ruth (Blackstock) Nutty.
Mr. Nutty was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Dr. Pepper after 52 years of service as a route supervisor. He was a New York Yankees fan and an avid golfer. He loved time spent with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 49 years, are two daughters, Janette Clayton and her husband, Shawn, and Sarah Nutty and her fiancé, Michael Burnett; and two grandchildren, Tyler and Lauren Clayton.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Ty Cashatt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Augusta Dog Adoptions, 4224 Wakefield Road, Richmond, VA 23235 or the charity of your choice.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.