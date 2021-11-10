William James “Billy” Collins III, 48, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Collins was born Sept. 7, 1973, in Rockingham County, and was a son of Patricia Lee Mack Collins Hobbs and the late Dr. William James Collins Jr. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kelly Maureen Collins, and brother, Jeffrey Hobbs.
Billy was employed at Lowe’s in Harrisonburg. He was an Eagle Scout, loved the outdoors and was always looking for an adventure. He was a kind person, who always took the time to help people out.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Thomas Hobbs; Billy’s wife, Danielle N. Collins; son, Brendan Collins and partner, Kaylee; stepson, Leo Cummings; brothers, Kevin Collins and wife, Lera, and Nicholas Hobbs and wife, Chasity; sister, Kathleen Maura Collins; many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews, Kaelly Maura Collins, Emyle S. Hobbs, Spencer Hobbs and Keira M. Collins, as well as many cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Father John Baab officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Masks will be required for both the funeral service and visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission 22 – United in the War Against Veteran Suicide.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
