William Jennings Grogg Sr., 89, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the home of Jennings and Teresa Grogg.
He was born in Bluegrass, Va., on July 28, 1932, and was a son of the late William Jennings Marshall and Hazel Fannie (Grogg) Thompson and husband, Denver Thompson.
William retired from Suters Furniture after 50 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Kinsreda Pennington Grogg.
He is survived by his sons, William Grogg Jr. of West Virginia and Jennings Lee Grogg and wife, Teresa, of Bridgewater; three sisters, Trudy Cooper of Harmon, W.Va., Juanita Driver of Bergton and Betty Waggy of Franklin, W.Va. He is also survived by six grandchildren, William "Buzzy" Grogg and wife, Amanda, Jessica Spangler and husband, David, Tabitha Barrix and husband, Zack, Melody Dellinger and husband, Wes, Debra Grogg and husband, Julio, and Wendy Pool; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Billy Smith; daughter, Debbie Pool Grogg; granddaughter, Irene Mason; grandson, Jeremy Grogg; and siblings, Brian Grogg, Emory Grogg and Blair Thompson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Dan Horning officiating. Burial will follow at Rawley Springs Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
