William Johnny Shelton, 88, of Stanley, Va., passed away Aug. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1933, in Kingsport, Tenn., and was the son of the late William C. and Nellie Adkins Shelton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Shelton and David Shelton.
Bill was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and a member of Battle Creek Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Lee (Sours) Shelton; two sons; two daughters; three stepdaughters, Pam Cook, Robin Moyer and husband, Greg, and Jackie McCoy and husband, Steve, all of Luray; and brother, Carl Shelton of Fall Branch, Tenn. He is also survived by nine stepgrandchildren, including Ashley Summers and Amanda “Mandy” Cook, who were raised in the home for several years; seven stepgreat-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Battle Creek Pentecostal Church in Stanley with Pastor Johnny Clemens officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
