William Joseph Presley, age 85, of Chisholm, Minn., passed on to eternal life on Sunday morning, April 23, 2023.
Bill was born June 10, 1937, in Knoxville, Tenn. to William Carl Presley and Addie Mae Romines Presley. He boarded and attended high school at Eastern Mennonite High School in Harrisonburg, Va., where he met the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Hertzler. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Addie Mae Presley; one son, Father Joseph Michael Presley, IC; and one grandson, Derek Damon White.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carolyn Presley; brother, Richard Michael “Mike” Presley (Marjorie) of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughters, Diann Harman (Keith) of Harrisonburg, Va., Susan White (Dale) of International Falls, Minn., and Catherine Elmore (Scott) of Knoxville, Tenn.; sons, Timothy Presley (Fae) of Skandia, Mich., Alan Presley (Jennifer Feist) of Togo, Minn., and Raymond Presley of Chisholm, Minn.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Gospel Hill Mennonite Church, 6179 Hopkins Gap Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Condolences can be sent to the family in c/o Mlaker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 15, Cook, MN 55723 or to Carolyn’s home. Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com.
