William Joshua "Bill” Clem II, 86, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird. He was born in Staunton on Nov. 22, 1934, and was a son of the late Raleigh A. and Ruth (Samples) Clem.
Bill graduated from Wilson Memorial High School and attended Emory College. He had worked for Westinghouse for seven years, was a driver for the USPS and bus driver for Augusta County Schools. He also was a carpenter, did cabinetry and was a stone mason.
Bill was united in marriage on Feb. 5, 1955, to Mary Lou (Miller) Clem.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Cynthia Wilkerson and spouse, Alan, Brenda Brocato and spouse, Mark, Donna Chandler and spouse, Gregory, Kimberly Smiley and spouse, Robert, Christopher Clem and spouse, Melissa, and Sarah Armentrout and spouse, Wes. A sister, Betty Jane Clem; 14 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Helms Clem, and a grandson, Nathan Robert Smiley.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Friday, May 21.
A graveside service for family following the visitation will be held at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Sherrill Michael officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church of the Brethren, 411 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
