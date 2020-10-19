William Keith Griffin Jr., 62, of McGaheysville, Va., died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Monroe, N.C., and was preceded in death by his father, William Keith Griffin Sr.; his daughter, Mandy Griffin; and grandparents, Fred and Georgia Griffin and Jim and Ruby Hutchinson.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy R. Griffin; his mother, Linda Bridges and her husband, Charles; his daughter, Stacey Moore and her husband, Kevin; his son, Keith Griffin and his wife, Morgan; grandchildren, Nate McCoy, Abbie McCoy, Hank Moore; his sister, Lisa Gibson and her husband, Rick; a niece, Heather Spark and her husband, Kyle; his mother-in-law, Ann Austin and his fur baby, Holly.
Mr. Griffin was the ultimate family man. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his grandson Nate building with Legos, picking on family and friends and making them laugh while telling stories. He was retired from the poultry industry; specifically turkeys, and was a proud Mason and Republican. He loved watching television, NASCAR races, collecting watches and knives, working on the computer, and loved being a husband, father, and grandfather.
Interment will be in Pageland, S.C. A memorial service for his Virginia family and friends will be held at a later date in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Griffin would appreciate a vote for the Republican candidates, spending some time with your family, or a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
