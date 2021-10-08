William Kiser Strickler (Bill), 82, of New Market, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. peacefully at his home with his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Dove Strickler, by his side.
He was born in New Market on Dec. 7, 1938, to the late Charles Joseph and Selma Knupp Strickler.
He worked at Howell Metal for 38 years before retiring in 2011. He enjoyed hunting and fishing (dipping).
On Sept. 3, 1960, he married the former Linda Dove, who survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Ronald Strickler and wife, Nicki, of New Market, Michael Strickler Sr. and wife, Faye, of New Market and Richard Strickler of Timberville; two grandchildren, Heather Strickler and boyfriend, Brad, and Michael Strickler Jr. and girlfriend, Angela; two great-grandchildren, Hunter Michael Strickler and Bodhi Dutton Gordon; two stepgrandchildren; one sister, Gardenia Cook of Harrisonburg; two half sisters, Bonnie and Donna; and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Jack, Henry, Ted and Carl Strickler; and two sisters, Roselie Hoover and Elizabeth Vye.
Pastor Glenn Turner will conduct a funeral service Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel. Masks are encouraged at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Caplinger Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
