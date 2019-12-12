William Lee Delawder
William Lee Delawder, 38, of Broadway, Va., died Dec. 10, 2019, at VCU in Richmond. He was born Aug. 6, 1981, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Michael and Belinda May Delawder of Broadway.
William was a lineman for Richardson & Wayland Electrical Company and a member of the Union Local 70 Brotherhood.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, the former Amanda Lam; four sons, Austen, Stoney, Nick, and Skylar Delawder, all of Broadway; one daughter, Serenity Delawder of Broadway; and two brothers, Michael and David Delawder, both of Broadway.
The Rev. Stephen Estep will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Mennonite Church near Broadway. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Mid Atlantic Affiliate, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
