Mr. William Lee Knotts, Sr., age 39, a resident of Rockingham, Va., departed this life Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Sentara RMH Medical Center at Harrisonburg.
He was born Dec. 9, 1980, at Uniontown, Pa., a son of the late Harvey Ray and Patty Louise George Watson.
He is survived by his loving companion, Amanda Thompson, who resides in Rockingham; three sons, Williams Knotts Jr., Trevor Knotts and companion, Katelynn Ramey, and Devin Knotts, and one grandchild; Jaxon Knotts. Also surviving are three brothers, James Knotts, Donald Watson, and Christopher Knotts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Crystal Knotts.
William worked for LSC in Harrisonburg as a material handler and was Protestant by faith. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Trinity Cemetery near Junior, W. Va., with the Pastor A.H. Belt officiating. Interment will follow. The Talbott Funeral Home of Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. William Lee Knotts Sr. Condolences can be made to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com.
