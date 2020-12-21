William Louis ‘Billy’ Rucker
William Louis “Billy” Rucker, 72, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Page County, and was a son of the late Louis Ernest Rucker and Mary Merica Rucker.
Billy grew up in Shenandoah, where he resided all his life. He graduated from Page County High School in 1967. He retired from Wallace Computer Forms and recently worked at the Luray Caverns Country Club, where he played golf and made many friends.
Billy was a member of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church. He was known for his deer bologna and jerky.
On Jan. 27, 1973, he married Peggy Jean Alger Rucker, who survives.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael William Rucker, who died on March 4, 2013; and his brother-in-law, Jerry May, who died in 2019.
He is survived by a son, Timothy Louis Rucker and wife, Stephanie; and a granddaughter, who was the apple of his eye, Lexi Rucker, a leukemia survivor.
He is also survived by two sisters, Nancy May and Debbie Comer and husband, Larry, all of Shenandoah.
A funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church with visitation prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the U.Va. Children’s Hospital “For the Love of Lexi Team,” adding “Jeffery’s Gifts” to the check’s memo line. Donations may be sent to the U.Va. Health Foundation, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037.
