William Louis Rucker, 72, of Shenandoah, Va., died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Friends pay their respects and sign the register on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 20, 2020, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church with funeral services starting 2 p.m.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
For more information, visit TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
