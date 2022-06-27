William Madison Posey, 95, of McGaheysville, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home. He was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Alexandria, Va., and was the son of the late Paul and Bessie Posey.
Mr. Posey was a WW2 veteran and served in the United States Army in the Philippines and Korea. He was employed by Adressograph in northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area. In retirement, he worked at Ace Hardware in Sperryville. He was an elder and deacon in various churches that he attended during his lifetime. Most recently, he was a dedicated member of the Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
On Jan. 1, 1951, he married Patricia Ann Patterson, who preceded him in death. His son, William Gary Posey, also preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sharon Posey.
A funeral service will be held at Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Adam Snow officiating. Friends and family may pay their final respects at 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Bill’s memory.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
