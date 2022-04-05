William McCoy ‘Billy’ Michael
William McCoy “Billy” Michael, 77, of Mount Solon, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Augusta Health.
He was born in Staunton on Aug. 31, 1944, and was a son of the late Tyris Berlin and Ruby Lena (Huffer) Michael.
He is survived by five sisters, Kathleen Michael of Mount Solon, Gay Emmett and husband, Dorwon, of Mount Solon, Nancy Daggy and husband, Russell Jr., of Mount Solon, Marie Lam of Bridgewater and Linda Kelley and husband, Larry, of Mount Solon.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Zane Michael, Donny Michael, Connie Clinedinst and Jerry Michael.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Mt. Solon Pentecostal Church with The Rev. Charles David Clinedinst and The Rev. Norman Rush officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Friends may sign the register book Wednesday, April 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Burial will be private.
The family requests donations to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843 or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
