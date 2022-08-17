William Paul “W.P” Thompson, 86, of Timberville, VA, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at his home. The funeral service will be held Sunday, August 21st at 11 A.M., at the New Market Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Pastors Shane Anderson and Buz Menhardt will officiate. Burial will follow at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery with a brief graveside service officiated by one of his nephews, DeWayne Boyer.
Mr. Thompson was born April 12, 1936, Parsons, WV, son of the late Silas Richard Thompson and Carrie Susan Smith Thompson. He was a 1954 graduate of the Shenandoah Valley Academy in New Market. In 1959, he became self employed as a general contractor. He was a member of the New Market Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Merl Thompson.
Paul is survived by his wife of 67 years, Arlene Cashman Thompson whom he married on June 26, 1955.; children, Paul William Thompson (Carol) of Raleigh, NC, David Paul Thompson (Beth Ann) of Owings Mills, MD, Joanne Gentry (Mike) of Chesapeake, VA, and Jared Thompson (Amanda) of Timberville, VA; twelve grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren, 2 nephews and 5 nieces.
Pallbearers will be Paul Thompson, David Thompson, Jared Thompson, John Thompson, DeWayne Boyer and Donnie Weatherholtz.
Richard Tucker will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shenandoah Valley Academy Alumni Association, c/o Janel Ware, 234 W Lee Hwy, New Market, VA 22844.
Paul enjoyed working, farming, and dearly loved his family. He loved the Lord and was very devoted to his church. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.