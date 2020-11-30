William R. "Bill" Wise, 66, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 30 years, Barbara G. Wise.
He is survived by a daughter, Amy Grad of Grottoes, as well as four grandchildren, Justus Good, Troy Morris, Laura Dovel and Dalton Rothwell.
Services will be private.
The family will receive friends on Dec. 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their residence at 93 South River Road, Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. www.lung.org
Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
