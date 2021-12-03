William R. Layman, age 102 of Dayton, VA passed away peacefully at The Retreat at Fishersville on Dec. 1, 2021
Mr. Layman was born Nov. 23, 1919 in Hershey, Pa. where his parents lived for a short time before returning to Virginia. He is the son of the late William Donavan Layman and the late Fortuna Devers Layman Knicely.
William graduated from Dayton High School with the class of 1938. On January 12, 1944 he married Ellen Monger Layman. He was widowed in 2016. He served in the Air Force Medical Unit as an x-ray technician during World War II in New Mexico and was discharged as a Staff Sgt. Remaining in the reserves, he was recalled to serve during the Korean War, serving at Langley Field. He was discharged as a Tech Sgt.
Mr. Layman is a member of the Dayton Church of the Brethren where he was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. He served on the church board aschairman and also on the finance committee. He served as treasurer, financial secretary, church clerk and unofficially as groundskeeper. He is a member of the Dayton American Legion.
William was an employee of Myers Motor Service, Valley Distributors (now Big A Auto Parts) and the US Postal Service where he was employed from 1949 thru 1974 as a postal clerk and from 1974 until his retirement in 1986 as Postmaster in Dayton, Virginia.
Mr. Layman was a member of the Dayton Town Council where he served for 27 years. He served as chairman of the police committee, chairman of the finance committee and as council representative on the Dayton Planning Commission.
William lived with his son, Dan Layman and his daughter-in-law Peggy Layman for two years in Fishersville, VA and then became a resident of The Retreat at Fishersville. He has a granddaughter, Jessica Layman Herr, great granddaughter Lia Sunshine Herr and grandson-in-law Jason Herr. He has many loving nieces and nephews and a sister Erma Raish. His sister, Jean Hinton is deceased.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 PM at the Dayton Church of the Brethren with Rev. Kevin Daggett officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
