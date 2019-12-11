William R. Madison
William Russell Madison, 93, died Dec. 8, 2019.
He was born in Stuttgart, Ark., on Dec. 13, 1925, to the late William and Jessie Davis Madison. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Steve.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary. Also surviving are a son, Bill (Coleen); a daughter, Cindy Phillips (Kelly); and a daughter-in-law, Marcia; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will precede the funeral at 12:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
