William “Rex” Cook
On April 29, 2021, heaven called home our angel, William “Rex” Cook. He was 81 years old and a resident of Dayton.
Mr. Cook was born on Dec. 28, 1939, in Upper Tract, West Virginia, and was a son of the late Jack and Olive Pennington Cook.
He worked for Wampler Foods for 37 years. Rex enjoyed eating McChicken Sandwiches at McDonalds’s, dippin’ snuff, Saturday drives with his sons, Randy and Jesse, scooter rides, and caring for his beloved cat “Sissy” He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He attended Victory Fellowship Church.
On Dec. 23, 1964, he married the former Martha Sue Workman, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Randy Cook and wife, Torina, of Harrisonburg, and Jesse Cook of Dayton; granddaughters, Brandi Cook, and Amber Cook and fiancé, Juan Perez; two sisters, Mary Smith, and Donna Nesselrodt and husband, Dale, all of Dayton; two sisters-in-law, Barb Kline and husband, Harry, and Linda Snyder and husband, Joe, all of Dayton; brother-in-law, Bobby Pennington of Harrisonburg; grand pup, Togo, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cook was preceded in death by a brother, Garnett Varner.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a graveside service on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rawley Springs Mennonite Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Fellowship Church, PO Box 326, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
