William Thomas "Tommy" Collins Jr., 90, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Regency at Augusta Senior Living.
He was born July 27, 1932, and was a son of the late William Thomas Collins Sr. and Ellen (Sullivan) Collins.
Tommy had worked as a carpenter and retired from Nielsen Builders. He was an avid bear hunter and a lifetime member of the Virginia Bear Hunters Association.
Tommy was united in marriage on May 10, 1974, to Faye Virginia (Smith) Collins, who preceded him in death March 1, 2010.
He is survived by his sister, Maryann Sullivan of Manassas and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Collins, and sister, Patricia McCauley.
A service celebrating Tommy's life will be held Sept. 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Bear Hunters Association or the Briery Branch Dog Show.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
