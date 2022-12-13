William Warren "Bill" Aleshire, 79, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022.
He was born on July 25, 1943, in Luray and was a son of the late Carson F. Aleshire and Laura Frazier Aleshire.
Bill was a graduate of Luray High School, Class of 1961. He worked for the County of Page, retiring with 28 years of service. He also owned and operated Bill's Guns and Taxidermy and was a member of the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren.
On August 12, 2012, he married Evelyn Frances Gochenour Aleshire, who survives. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Kenneth Aleshire and companion Kay Lilliard of Waynesboro, and Todd Aleshire and wife Kerry of Brookneal; a daughter, Nicole Clark and husband Trenton of Luray; a sister, Elsie Marie Ryman of Luray; a brother, John F. Aleshire of Luray; one grandson, Nicholaus Trenton Clark of Fairfax; and one granddaughter, Laura Elizabeth Clark of Luray.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren by Pastor Gary Major. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren, Luray, Va. 22835.
