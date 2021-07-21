William Woodrow “Bill” Hartman, age 76, of Franklin, W.Va., passed unexpectedly on Friday, July 16, 2021, at his residence on Smith Creek. Bill was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Jan. 1, 1945, son of Woodrow Hartman of Franklin and the late Alice Branson Hartman.
He is survived by his father and one daughter, Heidi Jon Hartman and husband, Jonathan Diaz, of Charlotte, N.C., and the mother of his daughter, Carole Hartman, Franklin, W.Va. Also surviving are a half sister, aunts, cousins and a host of friends. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, James.
Bill graduated from Franklin High School in 1963 and from West Virginia University as a Civil Engineer in 1967. His career with the WV Dept. of Highways began on I-64 in Greenbrier County, W.Va., and covered a span of 37 plus years. He retired from WV DOH in February 2005, having served as Maintenance Engineer of District 8--Elkins and from February 1996 to February 2005 as District Engineer of District 5--Burlington. He was appointed as a member of WV State Rail Authority in 2012 and served as Acting Director for four years, after which he continued to serve on the Rail Authority Board. Bill was past chair of Pendleton County EDA and was recently re-appointed as Director by Pendleton County Commission. He worked presently as a Senior Transportation Engineer with Stantec of Fairmont, W.Va.
He had multiple talents and acquired various interests including construction, excavating, the trucking industry and farming. His love of the outdoors garnered many hunting and fishing expeditions to Alaska, Canada and the Western United States.
Friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, July 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. Private burial will be held at the Hartman Family Cemetery on his Smith Creek Farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pendleton Manor, PO Box 700, Franklin, WV or to a charity of donor’s choice. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.