Williard M. Hilliard
Williard Martin “Biggie” Hilliard, 86, of Stanley, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Whispering Pines. He was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Luray, and was a son of the late Joseph Hilliard and Mabel Tressie Turner Hilliard.
Williard retired from the County of Page. His passion was Hilliard’s Barber Shop in Stanley; he was the last of five brothers to serve as a barber. He attended the Church of the Valley in Shenandoah.
On Aug. 13, 1958, Williard married Frances Marie Darnell Hilliard, who died Dec. 11, 2020.
He is survived by a daughter, Sandra “Sandy” Price and husband, Charles D. “Chad” Price of Shenandoah; a sister, Joyce Ann Comer of Stanley; a brother, William Paul Hilliard of Plymouth, Ind.; and a grandson, Charles H. “Chase” Price of Shenandoah. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Adolph “Dockie,” Emmett “Buddy,” Layton and Lilliard “Little Boy” Hilliard; and a sister, Marie Stoneberger.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Church of the Valley in Shenandoah by The Rev. Alfred C. Comer Jr., Pastor Jim Bebber and Pastor Charles Turner. Burial will be in the Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, Stanley, VA 22851 or to the Church of the Valley, Shenandoah, VA 22849. Donations in Williard’s memory may also be made to his grandson, Chase, to help benefit his education at Bridgewater College.
