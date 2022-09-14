Willie Louise (Runion) Nichols
Willie Louise (Runion) Nichols, 100, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Sept. 19, 1921, and was a daughter of the late William and Effie Runion.
Willie was united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1938, to Louis Nichols, who preceded her in death.
Willie is survived by a son, Charles (Jeanne) Nichols of Crescent City, Fla.; sisters, Helen Michael of Waynesboro and Gladys Bell of Verona; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by a daughter, Dorothy Curry; sisters, Bessie Sonifrank and Ruth Buzzard and brothers, Herman, Leon, Russel, James, and Melvin Runion.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
