Willie Roy Smith, 60, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Smith was born March 26, 1963, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Samuel Henry and Margie Simmons Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley “Jake” Smith Sr. and sisters, Darlene McCray and Nola Smith.
Willie was an avid Redskins fan and enjoyed fishing. He worked in construction for many years, and went on to become a supervisor at Hotel Madison.
He is survived by a brother, Samuel Smith and wife, Dianne, of Harrisonburg; sisters, Linda Falls and Mary Smith, both of Harrisonburg, and Stella Ringgold and husband, Nelson, of Mount Solon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor James Kite officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
