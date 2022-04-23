Wilma Evelyn Kline Robertson of Bridgewater, VA, died April 16 at Bridgewater Retirement Community. She was born February 16, 1925, to Wilmer and Nora Harley Kline and grew up on the family’s dairy farm in Manassas, VA. She graduated from Osbourn High School in Manassas, then earned a degree in Psychology from Bridgewater College. While at Bridgewater she met Jesse Davis Robertson, and they married on June 4, 1947. During their 71 year marriage her career included working for the Virginia Highway Department and being a supportive wife, mother and homemaker raising four children. She was an accomplished pianist, seamstress, quilter and gardener. A lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren, she was active in congregations in Richmond, Staunton, and Lorida, Florida. Her roles included accompanist, choir member, Sunday school teacher, Brownie Scout leader, and participant in Bible studies and women’s organizations
She often hosted gatherings for family and friends (including international students), and enjoyed travel, musical events, puzzles, sewing, reading, and playing table games.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Harley and Leon Kline, and daughter Karen R. Parker. She is survived by her children (and their spouses) Bonnie R. Edwards (Jarrett) of Texas, Kris Robertson (Teresa Gordon) of Colorado, and Renee R. Staab (Jim) of Missouri; son-in-law Amos Dan Parker of Richmond; sister Sylvia K. Bowman (Jim) of Bridgewater; grandchildren Nathaniel Edwards (Melissa Kolbo), Tim and Sam Robertson, Ashley, Oliver and Nicholas Staab; great-grandchildren Micah, Ellie, Isaac and Hazel Edwards; numerous nieces and nephews; and “Australian daughter” Lorraine Crook.
A memorial service will be held at 5 PM on July 8th at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to: Wilmer M. and Nora Harley Kline International Scholarship Endowment at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater Church of the Brethren Memorial Foundation, or Heifer International.
