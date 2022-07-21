Wilma Gaynell Cherry Todd, 90, of Daleville, Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 16, 2022.
She was born Oct. 14, 1931, daughter of the late William “Bill” James and Beula Reese Cherry. She also was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Daniel Bays Todd; brother, James Cherry; and her son, Stanley Mitchell Todd.
Wilma graduated from Shawsville High School and National Business College where she met her husband. She became a homemaker, settling in Independence, Va. with her husband. In 1965, they moved to Timberville, Va. In 2001, they retired and moved to the Roanoke area to be near their children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Todd Vinson of Salem, Va. and Marianne Todd of Roanoke, Va.; son, Stephen Todd and wife, Judy, of Christiansburg, Va.; grandchildren, Matthew and Lenora Edmunds, Tiffany Marie-Todd Couch and John Couch, Ethan Kirk Todd, Jessica Todd-Snider Guidry, and John Guidry; three great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Oakey’s North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., with visitation from 1 until 2 p.m.
There will be another memorial service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., with a visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Independence Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.Oakeys.com and www.reinssturdivantfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service, North Chapel (540) 362-1237.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.