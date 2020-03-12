Wilma June Smith, 89, of Bergton, Va., passed away March 11, 2020, in Bergton. She was born June 16, 1930, in Mathias, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Samuel and Dara Fink Stultz.
Wilma was a homemaker. She was a member of Crab Run Church of the Brethren in Mathias, W.Va.
On June 24, 1950, she married Floyd A. Smith, who preceded her in death Dec. 29, 2008.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathy Curns and Ellen Gladwell, both of Bergton; one brother, Carlton Stultz of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; two sisters-in-law, Lola Stultz See of Harrisonburg and Lorna Stultz of McGaheysville; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Miller, and two brothers, Virgil Stultz and Roy Stultz.
Pastor Frank Tusing will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Crab Run Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton. The family will receive friends following the service at Crab Run Church of the Brethren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crab Run Church of the Brethren, 4827 Crab Run Road, Mathias, WV 26812 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.