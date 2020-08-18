Wilma Kern
Mrs. Wilma Perry Kern, age 82, of Staunton, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville. She was the wife of the late Harry G. Kern Sr. Mrs. Kern was born Jan. 11, 1938, in Little Creek, W.Va., a daughter of the late Vincent Perry and Iredo Cole Perry.
She was employed as a bus driver by the Alleghany County School System for a number of years. Wilma was a member of Emory United Methodist Church. Mrs. Kern was also a member of Falling Spring Rescue Squad. She loved to travel especially to the beach as well as to Disneyland. Wilma also loved to travel to Dresden, Ohio, where the original Longaberger Baskets were made, so she could add to her large collection. She loved animals especially her dog, Barney.
Mrs. Kern is survived by a daughter, Donna Raynes; two sons, Harry Kern Jr. and Kevin Kern; five grandchildren, Tina Raynes, Amy Kern, Jason Kern, Jonathan Kern and Julie Kern; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl Perry of Hot Springs; a sister, Judy Jones of Covington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Wright officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Loving Funeral Home in Covington.
The family suggests that memorial tributes be made to Falling Spring Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 880, Covington, VA 24426.
Arrangements will be handled by Loving Funeral Home; www.lovingfuneralhome1913.com.
