Wilmer C. Byrd Jr.
Wilmer Cleophas Byrd Jr., 77, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. He was born May 6, 1943, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Wilmer C. Byrd Sr. and Ann Howard Byrd.
Wilmer was a graduate of Lucy F. Simms School and a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church. He was a custodian at Massanutten Technical Center while maintaining his own local custodial service before retiring.
He was an avid Washington Redskins fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was married for 50 years to Etta Byrd, who preceded him in death Sept. 10, 2015.
He is survived by a son, W.C. Byrd III and wife, Tammy, of Grottoes; a daughter, Ashley Campbell and husband, Andrew, of Richmond; five grandchildren, Ryan and Devon Byrd, Annie, Averie and Aaden Campbell; three brothers, Charles Byrd, Howard Byrd and wife, Anne, all of Harrisonburg, and Jimmy Ray of New York.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jesse Byrd.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Due to COVID-19, please follow all current CDC guidelines.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
