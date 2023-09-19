Wilmer Donnie Simmons, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away Sept. 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He was born July 25, 1941, in Sugar Grove, W.Va., and was a son of the late Wilmer Pearlie Simmons and Icie Mae (Losh) Simmons.
Donnie graduated from Franklin High School and retired from Walker Manufacturing. He enjoyed yard sales and spending time on his porch. Donnie had breakfast at McDonald's just about every morning.
He was united in marriage on July 19, 1966, to Sheila Jo Varner Simmons, who preceded him in death June 6, 2015.
Donnie is survived by his sister, Judy Jean Simmons of Weyers Cave; nieces, Jill Simmons and Jan Robertson, both of Weyers Cave; and nephew, Davey Simmons of Brandywine.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Puffenbarger.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will take place Thursday, Sept. 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandywine, W.Va. with chaplain David Kite officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
