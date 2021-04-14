Wilmer Harrison Shumaker Jr., 75, of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home. Mr. Shumaker was born Jan. 20, 1946, in Virginia, and was a son of the late Wilmer Sr. and Allie Shumaker.
Wilmer worked with Pettit’s Landscaping in Dayton as a landscaper. He enjoyed NASCAR and watching Dale Earnhardt Jr. drive, and going down to the workshop and woodworking, gardening, and his cat, Buddy.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wilma Mitchell Shumaker; sons, Thomas H. Shumaker and wife, Cindy, and Michael P. Shumaker and wife, Chrissy; daughters, Bonnie Sue Strawderman and husband, Gary, and Donna Shumaker; brothers, Owen Lee Shumaker and Ronnie Shumaker and wife, Brenda; sisters, Allie Conley and Linda McCafferty; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his cat, Buddy.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Kathleen Michael officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.