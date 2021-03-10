Wilson E. Ray
Wilson E. Ray, 61, of Monroe, Wis., died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home. Wilson was born April 18, 1959, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of Herman Lee and Mary Alice (Shoemaker) Ray. He married Melanie Cowens on May 9, 1987, in Virginia. Wilson (Wally) Ray will be remembered by his family as a devoted, loving husband and father. He is deeply missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie S. Ray; two sons, Michael Ray and Matthew Ray, all of Monroe, Wis.; three brothers, Nelson Ray, Harry Lee Shoemaker and Richard Reedy; one sister, Ida Mae Keeler; mother-in-law, Jaunita Heatwole; brother-in-law, Anthony Cowens (Lisa); two sisters-in-law, Janet (Timmy) Craig and Miranda Carroll. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Ronald Heatwole; and an infant daughter, Katrina Sue Ray.
Cremation was accorded in Monroe. A private family and friends service will be held to fulfill his final wishes at his daughter’s graveside in Virginia at a later date.
