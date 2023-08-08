Wilson Lee “Willy” Mohler, 61, of Rockingham, passed away Aug. 5, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Mohler was born Nov. 5, 1961, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Mohler Jr. and Goldie Roach Pleasants. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Mohler; a sister, Vesta Marie Mohler; and special in-laws, Eleathea Thurston and Tex.
Mr. Mohler attended the Family Worship Center. Wilson loved his Harley Davidson and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing corn hole, foosball and darts. He was “one of a kind” and could fix anything……with duct tape. He loved his grandbabies very much and they all had a very special place in his heart. He never met a stranger and his sense of humor and personality would light up a room. He installed carpet for 47 years, working for his dear friends, Charles and Kathy Strickler, for 22 years and most recently he was a parts delivery driver for Charlie Obaugh in Staunton.
On March 14, 1980, he married Teresa Gayle (Thurston) Mohler, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Tonya Simmons and husband, Mike, and Michelle Mohler-Walton and husband, Tony; grandchildren, April Thompson and husband, Cole, Alexiss Walton, Mikie Simmons, and Anthony Walton III; special great-grandchildren, Bradley, Maverick, and Ava Grace; siblings, Donna Fink and husband, Wayne, Roxanne Hilbert, Ray Mohler and wife, Sherry, Candace Ostland and husband, Isaac, and Woody Mohler; many special nieces and nephews; very special friends, and special aunts.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastors David Kite and Jacob Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Rawley Springs Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
