Wilta June Tusing Reedy
Wilta June Tusing Reedy, 90, of Fulks Run, died Jan. 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born July 22, 1929, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Seymour V. and Lena Crider Shumaker.
She was a tax consultant and co-owner of T&T Tax Service in Broadway. She had also worked as a nursing aide at Fairfax Nursing Home for a number of years and H.D. Lee Company in Broadway for a number of years. She was a member of Independent Community Church near Linville.
On Dec. 13, 1947, she married Irvin W. Tusing, who preceded her in death on May 28, 1993. She is survived by her second husband, Garland Reedy, of Fulks Run.
Also surviving are two daughters, Joyce Spalding and husband, Daniel, of Florence, S.C., and Jeanne Hess and husband, J.R., of Fulks Run; a son, Dennis Tusing of Fulks Run; four grandchildren, Julie Stokes and husband, Bryant, Christie Lee and husband, Derrick, Danny Spalding and wife, Hope and Brian Hess; eight great-grandchildren, Hunter and Dawson Stokes, Kayden and Kyleigh Lee, Jamie, Molly, and Justin Spalding, Rhiannon Lam and husband, Cole; a great-great grandchild, Everly Barbato; and her cat, Punky.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Shumaker; and two sisters, Ethel Wine and Kathleen Darr.
Pastor Richard Delawder and the Rev. Stacy Meyerhoeffer will conduct a funeral service 3 p.m. Monday at Independent Community Church. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The family will receive friends Monday (today) from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Friends may also call at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Independent Community Church, c/o Nancy Reedy, 13067 Creek Bed Lane, Fulks Run, VA 22830 or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
