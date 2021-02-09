Winford Wayne Mongold
Winford Wayne Mongold, 72, passed away Feb. 7, 2021 at the Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, W.Va. He was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Petersburg, W.Va., to the late Oliver W. and Jeanette Cross Mongold.
He worked as a custodian at E.A. Hawse Health Center in Mathias.
On Oct. 27, 1984, he married the former Dora Jean Shull, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Sabrina Ruffner and husband, Jeremy, of Martinsburg, Va.; two sisters, Roberta (Peachy) Rossney of Delaware and Annonia Brock of Florida; and one nephew, Robert Helman of Florida.
One sister, Deloras Jean Emswiler, preceded her in death.
The Rev. Johnathan Hedrick will conduct a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Feb. 15, 2021, at the Greenwood Cemetery near Lost City.
Friends and family may visit and sign the guestbook, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Per CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
