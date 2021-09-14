Winifred June McConnell, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Mrs. McConnell was born March 13, 1933, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Carlton Winfred and Naomi Ruth Vanpelt Heatwole.
She was a 1949 graduate of Linville-Edom High School, a 1952 graduate of Shenandoah College and Conservatory, and a 1956 graduate of Bridgewater College. In 1993, she was awarded The Distinguished Alumna Award by Shenandoah University for her service to the University keeping her classmates connected to the University and to each other.
Surviving are a son, Joseph McConnell and his wife, Rebecca, of Salem, Va.; her grandchildren, Kaitlin McConnell, Thomas McConnell and spouse, Emily, and Megan McConnell and her fiancé, Nick Rotz. She also has a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Dallas McConnell, the daughter of Thomas and Emily.
Pastor Andy Rice of Providence Baptist Church will conduct a funeral service Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. There will be visitation with the family beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or the Rockingham Harrisonburg Historical Society, PO Box 716, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.