Winnie G. Dispanet, 95, of Baker, W.Va., died May 28, 2022, at the Stonerise of Keyser, W.Va. She was born June 3, 1926, in Mathias, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Lory and Bessie Feathers Shipe.
Winnie loved flowers, gardening, and crocheting in her earlier years. She loved her family most of all.
She was married to Ward Dispanet, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are a son, Ronald Dispanet of Baker, W.Va.; a brother, Lory D. Shipe of Henderson, Nev.; two special grandsons, Cole Stover of Baker and Ray Shifflett and wife, Crystal, of Singers Glen; granddaughter, Dawn Cullers; a number of great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law and caregiver, Billie Jo Stover; special niece, Anita Cline and husband, Jason: and special nephews, Donnie O’Roark and wife, Donna, and Ricky O’Roark and wife, Pam.
She was also preceded in death by her lifelong companion, Ward Stover; son, Stevin Stover; and sisters, Erma O’Roark and Thelma Shipe.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery near Broadway.
Those wishing to pay respects may do so Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Hospice, 100 S. Crim Ave., Belington, WV 26250.
