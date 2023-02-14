Winston Delano Ringgold, 81, of Dayton, Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg. He was born Dec. 21, 1941, and was a son of the late David and Edna (Eutsler) Ringgold.
Winston retired from Dayton Interiors after over 30 years of service.
Winston was united in marriage to Lillian Sueann (Simmons) Ringgold, who survives.
Winston is also survived by two children, Ricky Ringgold of Dayton and Dale Ringgold of Bridgewater; brothers, Stanley Ringgold of Grottoes and Nelson Ringgold and wife, Stella, of Bridgewater; special daughter-in-law, Sharon Ringgold of Dayton; grandchildren, Cody Glick and wife, Hannah, Logan Glick and girlfriend, Megan Burriss, Drew Glick, Drew Estep and wife, Heather, and Robert Koblick; and a great-grandson, Thacher Glick.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Sheffer and Karen Ringgold; brother, Linden Ringgold; half sisters, Evelyn Arbaugh, Edith Shull, and Nancy Rowan; and half brothers, Paul Ringgold and Carl Ringgold.
A graveside service celebrating Winston's life will be held Feb. 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery with LaDawn Knicley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gemeinschaft Home, P.O. Box 288, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
The family would like to thank the staff at Choice Healthcare, especially Olivia, and to the Sentara Hospice staff.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
