Winston Earl Rhodes
Winston Earl Rhodes, 76, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Rhodes was born June 10, 1943, in New Jersey, and was a son of the late Emmer Frederick “E.F.” and Betty Earlene (Carr) Rhodes Jr.
Winston worked as a truck driver for many years for North-South, Houff Transfer, Wampler Longacre and J.B. Hunt. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a member of the Valley R.C. Flying Club. Winston also enjoyed traveling all over the United States on his motorcycle.
On Dec. 28, 1962, he married the former Brenda Shifflett, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Rhodes is survived by his daughters, Angie Thacker and husband, Lynn, of Dayton and Amanda Rhodes of Salem, Va.; siblings, Joyce Stone and husband, Alan, of The Villages, Fla., Marietta Irby of Aldie, Va., Lucinda Eye and husband, Doug, of Bridgewater, Karen Lam and husband, William, of Penn Laird and Emmer Frederick (Fred) Rhodes III and wife, Dorothy, of Iowa; four grandchildren, Lance Back, Sheena Rhodes, Daniel Thacker and Bradley Thacker; and two great-grandchildren, Keilan and Alyssa. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kent Rhodes, in 2009.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Clover Hill United Methodist Church with Fred Rhodes officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. His body was cremated.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Rhodes family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Valley R.C. Flying Club, c/o Ron Scott, 511 Northglen Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the Clover Hill Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.