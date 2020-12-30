Winston Ray Liskey Sr., 78, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Liskey was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Wilmer Perry and Catherine Moran Liskey. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bobby Patterson.
He served his Brethren Alternative Service at Spring Grove Mental Hospital in Baltimore, Md. for two years. Winston had an active faith in Jesus Christ his Savior and assisted with Tent Revivals and supported Youth for Christ. He was an active Word of Life Church member and spent much time praying for his family and friends. He was the Operations Manager at Rockingham Cooperative – Pro Cal for many years. He also had the pleasure of working with Reynold’s Metals, Grower for Rocco Poultry, People’s Supply in Charles Town, W.Va., and Beam Brothers Trucking. He loved hunting, fishing, sleigh riding and skiing, and enjoyed farming at his home in Cross Keys and teaching his children to appreciate and experience agriculture. His children enjoyed working with him and remembered picking up corn together.
On Jan. 18, 1966, he married Joyce Ann Thompson Liskey, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Winston Liskey II and wife, Janice of Harrisonburg; daughters, Windria Wenger and husband, Charles of Harrisonburg and Winona Scott and husband, Tyrone of Grottoes; brothers, Wayne Liskey and wife, Becky and Russell Liskey, all of Harrisonburg; sisters, Donna Riddle and husband, Hoyt of Broadway, Alice Wilson and husband, Rick of Port Republic and Brenda Patterson of Bridgewater, as well as grandchildren, Katie Liskey and Isaac Wenger.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Anthony VanPelt officiating. Burial will be private. Facial covering and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff from Accordious and Sentara RMH for their care of Winston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Young Life, 1739 South High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
