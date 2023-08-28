Woodrow Clifton Pritchett (Clif) was born May 21, 1937, in Cambridge, MD, to the late Woodrow A. and Florence Ross Pritchett. On June 27, 1959, he was united in marriage to Velda Petre, who preceded him in death Nov. 4, 2008.
Clif graduated from Eastern Pilgrim College, MD and Bridgewater College, VA with degrees in Music. In addition, he also graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Education with concentration in Music. His music teaching career began in Maryland and Michigan followed by a return to Bridgewater College to serve as Professor of Music. He and his wife and children made Bridgewater their home for 11 years.
In 1977, Clif and family relocated back to Cambridge, MD to operate the family business, Pritchett Transportation, Inc., upon the retirement of his father. Soon after, he and his wife added buses to the business and began a successful Pritchett's Tour Bus enterprise.
In 2008, Clif and his wife moved back to Harrisonburg to begin their retirement years which were sadly cut short by her untimely death that same year. Clif served numerous churches in Maryland and Virginia as music director and organist. He served on the Board of Directors of Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, MD for 21 years.
Clif was an active member of Vision of Hope UMC in Harrisonburg, serving most recently as organist. Clif always enjoyed being with students and young people and he created wonderful memories with countless folks throughout the years. He loved to travel and go on picnics. He will be remembered for his gregarious nature and humor as "the master of quips!"
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Pritchett was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Dale Pritchett in 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa G. Pritchett; numerous cousins; and his partner of 13 years, Marcelo R. Flores. He will be sadly missed by his dog, Mollie.
A graveside service will be held at Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge, MD on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at Vision of Hope United Methodist Church Prayer Chapel, Harrisonburg, VA on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. with Pastors Joe Shoop and David Burch officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasfuneralhomepa.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Cambridge, MD.
