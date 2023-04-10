Xiomara Stinnett, 52, of Grottoes, Va., passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her residence. She was born Nov. 8, 1970, in Honduras and she was the daughter of Maclovia Perdomo and the late Jesus Portillo.
Xiomara was united in marriage to William Stinnett on March 9, 2001.
She was the mother of five daughters, Jennifer, Yoselin, Hazzar, Sofia, and Elizabeth, and a son, Liam. Xiomara was a loving sister to her many siblings and a loving grandmother to her many grandchildren.
Xiomara had many artistic abilities such as cooking, sewing, and gardening. She had an exceptional green thumb; anything she planted never failed to blossom. Xiomara was also a devoted Christian and placed her faith in God. Anywhere she went she would brighten up the room with her smile and sense of humor. With her you had to plan three years ahead to be there five years late. HA! She loved spending time with her family cracking jokes while cooking and serving her delicious Honduran meals. Xiomara was a small business owner and could out work most men around her.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
