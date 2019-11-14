Yowleth Virginia Lam
Yowleth Virginia Lam, age 88, was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, after suffering for many years with Alzheimer’s/Dementia.
She was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Rockingham County and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lester Lam; parents, Edward and Elsie Breeden Eppard; brother, Elwood Eppard; and sister, Delma Eppard.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family.
Yowleth is survived by her son, Harley Lam; three grandchildren, Jennifer Liesener, Jamie Crittenden and Harley Lam Jr.; great-grandchildren, Michael Zeigler, Anthony Mercado, Jared Zeigler, Brittany Heavlin, Tristen Jones, Vanessa Crittenden and Devin Lam; and two great-great-grandchildren, Christian Zeigler and Xayah Mercado. She also leaves many other family members and friends whom she loved dearly.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.