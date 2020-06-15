Yvonne Lorene Tincher
Yvonne Lorene Tincher, of Elkton, born Sept. 11, 1936, in Circleville, W.Va., departed this life June 13, 2020, at age 83.
She retired from Sunnyside Retirement Home after working for over 20 years and attended Faith Alive Fellowship. She loved to thrift shop, loved family gatherings, and time spent with family.
She is survived by six children, Stella (Leondas) Price, Elkton, Theresa (Donald) Curry, Durbin, W.Va., C. Sterling Smith (Jane), Bartow, W.Va., Camilla Bruce, Harrisonburg, Henry Jr. Lawson (Vicky), Durbin, W.Va., Robbie Osborne (Bill), Lancaster, S.C.; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great granddaughters.
Also surviving are three sisters, Rosalie Armstrong, Staunton, Juanita Hartman, Weyers Cave, and Morene (Eddie) Morris, Crimora, numerous nieces and nephews, and a cousin, Adrian Lambert, Harrisonburg, who was like a brother to her.
Ms. Tincher is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Sharon Kile and a baby daughter, Angela Zickefoose.
At her request, she will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Elkton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.