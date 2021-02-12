Yvonne “Mae” Wright Kennedy Koberstein, 44, of Singers Glen, was called home to her father in Heaven, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Mae passed peacefully in her sleep.
She was born Nov. 30, 1976, in Harrisonburg.
Mae loved spending time with her family and enjoyed nature. Mae had a kindred spirit and was always willing to share.
She is survived by her father and mother, Robert “Bob” and Kathy Wright of Singers Glen and her birth mother, Yvonne Shirkey of Elkton; three children, Cheyenne Dawn Kennedy Turner and husband, Anthony Turner, Brandon Joseph Wright Kennedy and Sierra Mae Wright Kennedy and significant other, Dakota Lawson; three grandchildren, Adalida Marie Turner, Abigail Lynn Turner and another due September 2021; sisters, Sarah and Rachel Wright; brothers, Daniel Wright and Allen James; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
