Zachary Burton Jones, 37, of Harrisonburg, passed away Aug. 30, 2022.
Zachary was born June 1, 1985, a son of F. Rex Jones and Wanda Lancaster Jones.
He attended Turner Ashby High School and Bridgewater College and worked as a store manager for Valley Oil Co. He was a devoted father to his children and was active in the music culture for many years, playing drums and singing in several bands including Dirt Pond and The Brooms. He enjoyed music and stand-up comedy and has left behind many friends who enjoyed his quick wit and personality.
He was united in marriage to Maida S. Jones, who preceded him in death on May 3, 2020.
In addition to his parents, Zachary is survived by children, Ada R. Jones and Apolo R. Jones.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 24, 2022, at the Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel in Bridgewater.
For anyone who wishes to donate, a GoFundMe has been set up, by his friends, to aid his children, Ada and Apolo at https://gofund.me/25726674.
