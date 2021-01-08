Zara Rose Burns, 23, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. She was born Nov. 17, 1997, in Monroe, N.C., and was a daughter of Bruce David Burns and Alicia Arthur Burns.
Zara moved to Harrisonburg 16 years ago from North Carolina, graduated from Spotswood High School in 2017 and went on to attend the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg. She loved to sing, and she was selected for All State Choir in 2017. She also won the choir medallion at Spotswood High School. She enjoyed working out, playing with her dog, Bentley, and she had recently developed a love for art and painting. She was a home health caregiver and worshiped at Grace Covenant Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Dennis and Rebecca Arthur of Mount Crawford; brother, Collin B. Burns of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Christianne Burns of Harrisonburg; and her boyfriend, Ignacio Chavez-Paz.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Zara Burns.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Grace Covenant Church with Katherine Johnson and John Kuebler officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery in Port Republic. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Keys Equine Therapy, 6107 Horse Farm Lane, Port Republic, VA 24471, Blue Ridge Christian School, PO Box 207, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Spotswood High School, Music Department, 368 Blazer Drive, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
